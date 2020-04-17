January Jones embraces her inner Fred Astaire and learns tap dancing while in quarantine

Presley Ann/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — With America embarking on a full month of sheltering at home, some individuals have challenged themselves to master an entirely new skill by the time the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.

One such person is actress January Jones, who is now dedicating her time to work on her tap dancing skills.

The Mad Men star revealed how she is staying “sane and fit” on Thursday, cryptically announcing, “So our household has been blessed by some good news and I just wanted to share it with all of you. I made a purchase the other day after watching [the musical] Annie to do something new that I’ve never done before, to learn something new and they arrived last night…And it turns out I’m a freaking natural.”

After giving her bum a playful spank, Jones saunters backwards to show off her brand new pair of tap shoes. The 42-year-old then eagerly shows off some of the moves she’s already mastered – like shuffle steps and wing steps.

“#Gifted,” Jones jokingly wrote in the caption.

Hilariously, the racket attracts the attention of one of her dogs, who cautiously checks in on Jones as she goofily flails her arms and legs.

This isn’t the only new activity the X-Men: First Class star has picked up. On Tuesday, January showed off that she’s also mastered the hula hoop, writing that she is “very serious” about making sure she stays active while under quarantine.

