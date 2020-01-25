January 2020: El Camino Christmas, Disney Valentines Flowers, Donate Your Christmas Trees

Are you having Christmas movie withdrawals but looking for something that’s not too Christmasy? Maybe something more along the lines of “Die Hard is a Christmas movie because it takes place at Christmas” and less Hallmark? Then El Camino Christmas on Netflix might be for you (Cliff gives El Camino Christmas 7 Elves on the Shelf!)

It’s about “…a young man who seeks out a father he has never met and, through no fault of his own, ends up barricaded in a liquor store with five other people on Christmas Eve.” It somehow slipped under people’s radar even though it has a lot of star power, including Dax Shepard, Tim Allen, Kurtwood Smith, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jessica Alba. Check out the trailer on YouTube .

Love Disney and need a spectacular Valentine’s gift (or maybe you need to make up for a not-so-great Christmas gift?) Then you need to check out the amazing Disney flower from Roseshire! Each set of roses comes in a beautifully designed gift box themed around your favorite Disney movie, from Snow White to the Disney Villians.

Still have your Christmas tree up? We’re not judging (and by that, we mean that Cliff still has his up too.) In fact, there are MANY ways to donate it! Lots of local zoos and animal rescue organizations will take your tree to spruce up their animal enclosures, a lot of areas on the coast are using them to rebuild coastlines and marshes and one veteran in Texas is even using them to make canes for other veterans!