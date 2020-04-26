Janet McKee coaches us thru the negativity & fear, offering her book free now: Stressless Success

April 26, 2020

Janet McKee is a high performance Success Specialist, and author of: Stressless Success: The Surprising Secrets to a Life of Passion, Purpose, and Prosperity. Janet comes to this new phase of her life from experiences of being a Corporate CEO, suffering a debilitating health crisis, and more. Her passion is to help others/us to face challenges, much as we are now. Janet provides direction, support, quality education — to learn important tools for navigating and creating the life we want, that is our purpose And she has an incredible gift for us, her book! Simply by requesting it at her website.

www.janetmckee.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
