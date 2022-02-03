Janet Jackson selling vintage tour merchandise for charity

John Shearer/WireImage

Following her Lifetime/A&E documentary which was viewed by over 15 million people last weekend, Janet Jackson is raising money for a girls charity by selling some of her vintage concert merchandise.

Fans can purchase items from four of her tours: janet. 1993-1995, The Velvet Rope 1998–1999, All For You 2001–2002, and Rock Witchu in 2008. Proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization Girls Leadership that teaches girls to exercise the power of their voice through programs grounded in social emotional learning.

Janet has partnered with The RealReal company for the sale, and the company is also contributing $10,000 to Girls Leadership. Merchandise is available on TheRealReal website.

“The sooner we can teach our girls how to speak up for themselves and to stand up for one another and in what they believe in, the better position they’ll be in as they get older,” the five-time Grammy winner says in a statement. “Women need to support one another more from day one and that starts from when we’re younger. We owe it to the younger generation to teach them, so they make fewer mistakes than we did.”

Jackson’s two-part doc dominated television over the weekend, scoring the best ratings for a non-fiction premiere on cable since ESPN’s The Last Dance in 2020, and the best ratings for a Lifetime non-fiction show since 2019’s Surviving R. Kelly.

The documentary also sent viewers rushing to download her music, too. Three of her albums — Control, Design of a Decade and Rhythm Nation — hit the top 10 on the iTunes U.S. chart, and she had a total of eight albums in the chart’s top 20 overall.

Lifetime will re-air the documentary this Friday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.