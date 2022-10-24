Janet Jackson responds to Taylor Swift ﻿’Midnight’ ﻿reference: “i LUV it”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Janet Jackson gave Taylor Swift her stamp of approval after listening to one of the songs from Swift’s new album, Midnights.

In a video posted to TikTok, the legendary R&B singer nods along to “Snow on the Beach,” enjoying the new track she’s referenced in.

“i LUV it,” Jackson captioned the video while smiling and humming along. “It’s nice, it’s nice,” she says later in the clip.

On the Lana Del Ray-assisted song, Swift sings, “But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I’m all for you like Janet / Can this be a real thing? Can it?”

The now-viral TikTok video garnered hundreds of comments from users, many who appreciated Jackson’s acknowledgment of Swift.

“I love that she is listening! Mega fans of both.. this makes me so happy!” one user wrote. “LEGENDS SUPPORTING LEGENDS,” another said.

Just days after dropping her 10th studio album, Swift celebrated Midnights becoming the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify. Swift also became the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

In response to the Spotify news, Taylor tweeted to her fans, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

