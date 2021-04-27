Janet Jackson releasing NFTs for 35th anniversary of ‘Control’

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Janet Jackson is the latest music star to enter the world of NFTs.

For the uninitiated, NFT stands for non-fungible token. It’s a kind of cryptocurrency that allows you to own a unique digital item, whether it’s a piece of artwork, music or collectible.

The singer is planning to release exclusive NFTs and augmented experiences in celebration of the 35th anniversary of her 1986 album, Control. The album has since been RIAA-certified five-times Platinum and includes the hit title track, as well as “What Have You Done for Me Lately,’ “Let’s Wait Awhile,” “Nasty,” and “When I Think of You.”

The NFT release is in partnership with gaming and augmented reality company RTFKT, pronounced ‘artifact.’ A portion of the proceeds from each sale will go to American child sponsorship and Christian humanitarian aid organization, Compassion International.

No word yet on what exactly the NFTs will be or when they will drop.

