Janet Jackson lists her NYC apartment for $9 million

If you want to take an “Escapade” through one of Janet Jackson‘s homes, you’re in luck. She just listed her sprawling apartment in New York City for a cool $9 million.

Mansion Global reports the upscale 34th-floor property is located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and offers breathtaking, panoramic views of the city skyline an Central Park, thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. The spacious, 2,094 square foot apartment comes with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath.

The residence also includes a marble bath, walk-in closets, a library, gourmet kitchen, two entrances designed for entertaining and an open concept living space.

The perks continue with the building itself. It’s attached to the Trump International Hotel, which offers a state-of-the-art gym, spa, swimming pool, housekeeping services, 24-hour room service from French chef Jean-Georges, valet parking, concierge, and a full-time doorman.

“Whenever entering my apartment of 25 years, I always treasured my home’s wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York,” Janet’s quoted in the listing as saying. “Stepping through its threshold instantly made me feel so tranquil and at peace — so many memories.”

The “All For You” singer purchased the apartment in 1998 for $2.8 million but she hasn’t lived in it since 2019, so she put it on the market for $8.995 million. The reason Janet decided to part with her home is because “it’s time for someone else to enjoy it and make new memories,” her spokesperson said.

