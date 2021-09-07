Janet Jackson debuts teaser for Lifetime/A&E documentary, ‘JANET’: “This is the truth”

Sunshine Sachs

Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and Paula Abdul are among the stars featured in a teaser for the upcoming Janet Jackson documentary, simply titled JANET.

The “Control” singer debuted the clip Monday on Instagram, declaring, “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

The teaser reveals never before seen images from her iconic, five-decade career, which began at the age of ten on The Jacksons TV variety series in 1976. Tito Jackson also speaks in the teaser, which features a photo of Janet with her late brother, Michael.

“This is what a superstar looks like,” Missy says.

Mariah adds, “She’s an empowered women.”

Paula Abdul, who choreographed Janet”s 1986 “Nasty” video, comments, “She is a force to be reckoned with.”

The two-night, four-hour documentary celebrates the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut album. The five-time Grammy winner served as an executive producer on the project, along with brother Randy Jackson.

JANET will premiere in January 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

