Jamie Lee Curtis is so Done with Covid

After accidently putting popcorn in her ear thinking it was her earbuds.

Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about a funny accident.

The 62-year-old Halloween actress revealed she accidentally put popcorn

into her ear instead of her Apple AirPod.

“So I’m definitely over this whole isolation thing.

I picked up my ear pod and put it in my ear and was trying to figure

out why I couldn’t hear. 🍿,” she captioned a photo of herself with popcorn in her ear.

