Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes… Splitsville!

For much of the six years they were together all the rest of us were like: are they or aren’t they? It took a LONG time to actually confirm they were a couple. But not long to confirm they, now, are not.

JUST IN: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have called it quits after six years of dating.https://t.co/tSwPlvRmUL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 19, 2019

Remember Jamie Fox and Tom Cruise were friends… they did a movie together. Next thing you know Foxx is going after Holmes. If it was ANYONE else but Tom Cruise many more people would’ve had a strong issue with that. But they did make it 6 years which is a lifetime in Hollywood type relationships.

Now Jamie’s dating a lady younger than his own daughter. Also VERY Hollywood.