Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes… Splitsville!

August 20, 2019

For much of the six years they were together all the rest of us were like: are they or aren’t they?  It took a LONG time to actually confirm they were a couple.  But not long to confirm they, now, are not.

Remember Jamie Fox and Tom Cruise were friends… they did a movie together.  Next thing you know Foxx is going after Holmes.  If it was ANYONE else but Tom Cruise many more people would’ve had a strong issue with that.  But they did make it 6 years which is a lifetime in Hollywood type relationships.

Now Jamie’s dating a lady younger than his own daughter.  Also VERY Hollywood.

