James Van Der Beek and family in the Christmas (PJs) spirit while self-isolating

ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — For many, thinking of the holidays gives them the warm fuzzy feeling that we’re sorely needing nowadays. Some have even re-strung their Christmas lights to feel it.

But for James Van Der Beek and his family, they’re wearing that warm fuzzy feeling, in the form of matching Christmas pajamas they’re sporting while social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Have officially entered the Wear-Christmas-Pajamas-And-Project-Movies-On-The-Dining-Room-Wall phase of the #Quarantine,” Van Der Beek posted to Instagram, captioning the cozy snap of his family of five.

“#StayHome and stream @pixaronward btw… either I’ve gone stir crazy or it’s my new favorite #Pixar movie,” the doting dad said of the movie Onward, before giving a shout-out to its voice stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

Van Der Beek has been spending some quality time social distancing with his wife Kimberly Brook and their five children — Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and 21-month-old Gwendolyn.

He recently captured one moment with his youngest on Instagram, calling right now “the perfect excuse to make other connections.”

