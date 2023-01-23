James Taylor, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow to headline Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

James Taylor, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow and Pat Benatar are among the stars headlining the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, scheduled for March 9 in New York City.

In addition to Sheryl Pat, James and John, the latter of whom will be playing with his John Mayer Trio, the lineup also includes R&B legend Mavis Staples, alt-rocker St. Vincent, blues/rock singer/guitarist Gary Clark Jr. and singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

Stephen Colbert, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase and comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson will also appear at the event at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

The show is a benefit for God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to New Yorkers who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. This year, the charity expects to deliver more than three million meals, which are provided free of charge.

For more information, visit GLWD.org.

