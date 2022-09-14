James Taylor celebrates Inflation Reduction Act’s passage at White House

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

﻿James Taylor﻿ ﻿﻿knows how sweet it is to perform at America’s most famous house — the White House — because that’s what he did on Tuesday to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Grammy winner suited up for the event, even trading in his signature cap for a classy fedora. He cracked before jumping in to a performance of one of his biggest hits, “Fire & Rain,” that he’s “not used to needing sunblock to go on stage.” His wife, Kim Taylor, then joined him to assist with “You Can Close Your Eyes” and “America the Beautiful.”

Taylor supports the latest piece of legislation from the White House, calling it “important” and a “hopeful moment” for the nation.

“This is a time where the world needs to cooperate more than ever before, more than anything since the second world war. The world needs to get together and respond to the climate crisis,” Taylor said. He advocated and encouraged people to see the bill “as an opportunity to come together to protect our home.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is an outspoken advocate for climate change, and this initiative contains some green energy incentives. He has also served on the Natural Resources Defense Council for over three decades.

It should be noted former President Barack Obama awarded Taylor the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2015.

Video of the celebration is now available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.