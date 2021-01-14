James Taylor, Carole King to perform at Joe Biden pre-inauguration virtual concert

Longtime pals James Taylor and Carole King have been using their platforms for decades to support politicians, so it’s no surprise that they’re involved in the festivities leading up to Joe Biden‘s inauguration next week.

Both singer/songwriters will perform at a concert called We the People, celebrating the impending swearing-in of the president-elect. It’ll air this Sunday, January 17, ahead of January 20, Inauguration Day.

A donation of as little as five bucks gets you a link to the concert; larger contributions get you cool merch.

The event will be hosted by Debra Messing and Keegan-Michael Key. In addition to James and Carole, other artists on the bill include pop/rock band AJR, will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas and the popular group Fall Out Boy.

And here’s a fun fact: As Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz explains, Biden is sort of responsible for the band’s existence, as his parents met while they were both working for Biden during his time as a senator in the ’70s.

For more info on the We the People concert, visit BidenInaugural.org/WethePeople.

By Andrea Dresdale

