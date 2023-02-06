James Taylor announces new summer tour dates

Norman Seeff

If it’s summer, it must be time to see James Taylor.

Taylor and his All-Star Band have added 16 new shows to their summer tour, starting May 25 in Woodinville, Washington. The presale for the dates starts Tuesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time at JamesTaylor.com. You have to sign up for an account in order to participate in the presale.

James’ run of shows is currently scheduled to end with two shows July 3 and 4 at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, where he’s a fixture every year on the program of the famed summer music festival.

As previously reported, James’ summer schedule includes a mini residency of five shows at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

In March, he’ll join Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, Pat Benatar and more at the Love Rocks benefit concert in New York City to raise money for God’s Love We Deliver, which provides meals for New Yorkers who are too ill to shop or cook for themselves.

