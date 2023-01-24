James Taylor announces five-night Las Vegas residency

courtesy of Live Nation Las Vegas

James Taylor is the latest artist setting up shop in Las Vegas. Taylor and his All-Star Band have booked a five-night residency at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan.

The shows are confirmed for June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, with tickets going on sale to the general public Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. PT. There are also a variety of presales happening, including a fan and Citi presale on Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. PT and an MGM Rewards presale kicking off Thursday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Vegas shows are among a handful of dates Taylor currently has on the books for 2023. His next show is a February 25 concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He’s also set to play the Love Rocks concert in New York on March 9, Milwaukee Summerfest on June 24 and Tanglewood in Lennox, Massachusetts, July 3 and 4.

