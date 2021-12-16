James Taylor and Pentatonix among stars celebrating Joni Mitchell as MusiCares Person of the Year

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Music Center

James Taylor and Pentatonix are two of the artists who’ve been tapped to pay tribute to legendary singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, who’s been named the MusiCares Person of the Year for 2022.

Mitchell will be celebrated at a gala event in Los Angeles on January 29, just two days before the Grammy Awards. James Taylor’s participation is no surprise; the two have a long history together, and were romantically involved back in the day. Another one of Joni’s ex-boyfriends, Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills & Nash, will also take part in the tribute.

Other artists who’ll be saluting Mitchell by performing her songs include country star Mickey Guyton, jazz legend Herbie Hancock, singer/songwriters Brandi Carlile and Maggie Rogers, R&B singer Leon Bridges, the band Black Pumas and this year’s leading Grammy nominee, Jon Batiste. Batiste and Carlile will also serve as Artistic Directors for the evening.

In addition to the concert, the Person of the Year gala will also feature a silent auction. All the proceeds will go to MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, which provides health and human services to musicians in need.

