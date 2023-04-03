James Taylor adds five new shows to upcoming tour

Norman Seeff

James Taylor has added some more dates to his upcoming summer tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced five new shows, with stops in Connecticut, Boston, New York and New Jersey.

The new dates kick off August 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, followed by a two-night stand in Boston, August 31 and September 1. He then heads to Wantagh, New York, on September 3, followed by Holmdel, New Jersey, September 4.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 4, at 10 a.m. ET, with the general sale set for Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. ET.

Taylor is set to kick off his upcoming tour on May 25 in Woodinville, Washington. The trek wraps up with a two-night stand September 8 and 10 in Vienna, Virginia. A complete list of dates can be found at jamestaylor.com.

