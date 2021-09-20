James Blunt runs for his life in “Lover Under Pressure” video

Atlantic Records

James Blunt has released the music video for his new track, “Love Under Pressure,” off his upcoming greatest hits album The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021).

In the clip, filmed in Suffolk, U.K., James runs for his life through the forest as a female sniper tries to take him down.

“If you’ve run out of ideas with how to terminate James Blunt, then please watch my new video…you won’t be disappointed,” James jokes in a statement.

The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021), featuring well-known tracks like “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover,” comes out November 19. James is set to kick off a nine-stop U.K. arena tour in February 2022.

