James Blunt releases new track, “Love Under Pressure”

James Blunt has released his new song, “Love Under Pressure,” one of four new tracks appearing on his upcoming greatest hits album The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021).

Against a piano-driven dance beat, James sings about a strained relationship. He co-wrote the song with fellow singer/songwriter Jack Savoretti.

“Earlier this year during lockdown, I was lucky enough to have a Zoom writing session with the very talented Jack Savoretti,” James says in a statement. “We had never worked together before, but our managers thought it might be a good idea to get us together to do some writing. I’m very pleased we did. Not only is Jack a great guy, but we wrote a banger of a single!”

The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021), featuring well-known tracks like “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover,” comes out November 19. James is set to kick off a nine-stop U.K. arena tour in February 2022.

