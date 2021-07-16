James Blunt announces career-spanning greatest hits album, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’

Atlantic Records

James Blunt is releasing a greatest hits album featuring his biggest songs from the past 17 years.

The singer announced that The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) will be coming out November 19, featuring well-known tracks like “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover,” as well as some live recordings and four brand new songs.

“Amazingly, I’m releasing my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard), but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called The Stars Beneath My Feet,” James says in a statement. “If you’d ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album — this is that album.”

In celebration of the release, James also announced a new U.K. arena tour set to kick off in February 2022.

