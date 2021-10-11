James Bay and partner welcome a baby daughter

Zach Pagano/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“Let It Go” singer James Bay is a first-time father.

The British singer/songwriter and his longtime partner, Lucy Smith, welcomed a daughter, Ada Violet Bay, he announced on Instagram Monday.

“Family,” James wrote, adding a heart emoji. “After all these years together as two, we’re so excited to be three!” said the British artist. “Last week Lu gave birth to our first baby, Ada Violet Bay. We are so in love and filled with gratitude and joy for this little miracle in our lives. Thank you for all your well wishes.”

The “Hold Back the River” artist posted a photo of his hand holding Ada’s, as well as a photo of himself cuddling the tiny baby.

James and Lucy have been together since they were 17 years old. Last year, he told the BBC, “Our relationship is the most important thing in my life.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.