Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Jake’s Life Just Got Easier Thanks to Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake heard about a family that needed a wheelchair accessible van.

Twitter: Jake Stitt is a 17 year old who lives in Morristown Tennessee.

He has cerebral palsy, and his family doesn’t have a wheelchair accessible van.

But that changed today when Jake received the van as a gift from pop icon Justin Timberlake…

 

 

 