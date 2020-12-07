Jake’s Life Just Got Easier Thanks to Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake heard about a family that needed a wheelchair accessible van.
Twitter: Jake Stitt is a 17 year old who lives in Morristown Tennessee.
He has cerebral palsy, and his family doesn’t have a wheelchair accessible van.
But that changed today when Jake received the van as a gift from pop icon Justin Timberlake…
Justin Timberlake got on a Zoom call with the family on the Wednesday
before Thanksgiving to give them the good news.
The family is so excited, having a van for Jake is going to make
their lives so much easier.
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069