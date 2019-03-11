Jaguar Attacks Woman AFTER Crossing A Barrier To Take A Selfie.

Those barriers are there for a reason people, these are wild animals and don’t particularly care for taking selfies with anyone!

A jaguar at the Wildlife World Zoo, in Arizona, attacked a woman this past weekend after she crossed a barrier and attempted to take a selfie with it. The jaguar chomped down on the woman’s arm before someone threw a water bottle into its cage and distracted it.

The woman’s injuries are thankfully NON-life threatening and hopefully…are a painful reminder that these wild animals have barriers around them for a reason.

