Jae W. Oh Will Help You “Maximize Your Medicare”

November 25, 2019

Jae W. Oh is a nationally recognized Medicare expert. He is the author of a top-rated, top-selling book on Medicare, titled "Maximize Your Medicare" and because the Medicare system changes each year, Jae updates his book each year. Without question, it’s a complicated system, and we need a navigation tool to help us get through it. The enrollment period is soon ending—December 7.

Visit www.maximizeyourmedicare.com for more information and to sign up for a free online newsletter.

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

