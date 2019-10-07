Jae W. Oh Teaches You How to “Maximize Your Medicare” [Podcast]

October 7, 2019

Open Enrollment time is upon us, and this includes Medicare. Jae W. Oh is a nationally recognized Medicare expert, and his expertise is invaluable in navigating the system successfully. So while we might not need it at this moment, we know someone who does, and everything we learn can only help us be more aware in the future. Jae is the author of a top-rated, top-selling book on Medicare, titled "Maximize Your Medicare" which he diligently updates each year.

www.maximizeyourmedicare.com
