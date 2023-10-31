Jada Pinkett. Will Smith.. It’s a Love Story…Or Not

First came the infamous slap by Will Smith. Then came the hit back by Chris Rock via a Netflix special. And now? We get a tell-all memoire by Jada Pinkett on bookstore shelves worldwide. Claire, Laurie and Anna have yet to read the book, but they already have thoughts because readers all over are revealing what she’s revealing. We only hope Chris Rock is taking a lot of notes because now we want to hear what he has to say about the entanglements this time around. Enjoy listening to this episode of Listen and Learn or Not!

LISTEN AND LEARN OR NOT