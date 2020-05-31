Jack Shriner from PacMed: Life can be a challenge for youth. Learn how to support, and where to find professional help.

May 31, 2020

Jack Shriner is the Lead Psychotherapist with PacMed here in the Puget Sound area, with 12 years of meeting with clients. He and other staff continue to do their critical work–virtually. This is important as mental health during this pandemic time, can potentially be more hidden when we are socially distancing. And it has the potential to be additionally stressful on our kids. Jack is dedicated to helping our youth, and families and has a more in depth article he’s written at the website–Is My Son Depressed or Just Lazy? It has excellent insights and tips for parents, teachers, and guardians.

https://www.pacificmedicalcenters.org/who-we-are/jack-shriner/

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

