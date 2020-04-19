Jack Kerfoot: scientist, energy expert, author of ‘Fueling America–An Insider’s Journey’

Jack Kerfoot is a scientist, an energy expert, and the author of: Fueling America–An Insider’s Journey. Jack talks of the energy conundrum over the millennia, and ours now is: finding sustainable, reliable energy that doesn’t hurt our environment. He tells us of some major renewable energy projects under construction–wind power off the east cast, solar in the SE/Florida, and wind turbines in the south. Oklahoma’s energy consumption is now 50% renewable. And the case for electric cars continues to grow as the European service station model combines charging stations along with fuel.

www.jackkerfoot.com