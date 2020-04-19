Jack Kerfoot: scientist, energy expert, author of ‘Fueling America–An Insider’s Journey’

April 19, 2020

Jack Kerfoot is a scientist, an energy expert, and the author of: Fueling America–An Insider’s Journey. Jack talks of the energy conundrum over the millennia, and ours now is: finding sustainable, reliable energy that doesn’t hurt our environment. He tells us of some major renewable energy projects under construction–wind power off the east cast, solar in the SE/Florida, and wind turbines in the south. Oklahoma’s energy consumption is now 50% renewable. And the case for electric cars continues to grow as the European service station model combines charging stations along with fuel.

www.jackkerfoot.com

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only