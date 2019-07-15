Jack Kerfoot, Author of “Fueling America” Talks About Clean Energy, Solar & Wind Power [Podcast]

July 15, 2019

Jack Kerfoot is a scientist, energy expert, and author of Fueling America: An Insider’s Journey. Jack writes from personal experiences that occurred across the globe, relevant information about our planet and climate change. What we need is sustainable, reliable energy sources for our future. Jack speaks of the wind and solar power. Both are growing, and providing clean energy. And some of the labor is coming from the coal industry, giving a positive turn to the concerns of closing the coal mines. Jack speaks of the improvements in electric cars that now can go further, and the batteries have a longer life. Once the batteries are no longer used in vehicles, they are repurposed for use as storage cells with solar power. "Fueling America" is very readable, and a good resource for healing the planet.

www.jackkerfoot.com

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.