Jack Harlow partners with Kentucky Fried Chicken to donate $250K to Kentucky tornado victims

Christopher Alvarenga

Jack Harlow grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, and he’s partnering with Kentucky Fried Chicken to assist tornado victims in his home state.

The “Whats Poppin” rapper and KFC are donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts. He’s also encouraging his fans to donate on the KFC Tornado Relief website.

“The state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend’s devastating tornadoes,” Harlow commented on Instagram.

“Growing up I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene,” Harlow added. “But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together.”

Tuesday, Jack is headlining the first of five “No Place Like Home” concerts in his hometown on consecutive nights in different venues. Each night, KFC food trucks will offer chicken sandwiches wrapped in custom Harlow packaging. At two selected shows, a giant KFC Bucket Boombox will pump his music.

Harlow is up for two Grammy Awards: Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Lil Nas X‘s “Industry Baby,” and Album of the Year as a featured artist and songwriter on Nas’ Montero.

