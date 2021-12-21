Jack Antonoff reflects on working on Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well”: “Nobody does it like her”

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jack Antonoff had a busy year — so much so, in fact, that he had to recap his second half of 2021 in an all-new interview with Billboard.

After sharing the Album of the Year Grammy with Taylor Swift at the beginning of 2021, the ﻿Bleachers﻿ frontman and producer has been nominated for two more Grammys: Album of the Year for Taylor’s ﻿Evermore﻿ and Producer of the Year. He said the nominations make him feel a “deep pride.”

Jack discussed Taylor’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which he co-produced. The track, from Red (Taylor’s Version), hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a record for the lengthiest chart-topper ever.

“When I was working on that song, I was thinking to myself, ‘This is a great honor. Love this song. I was not involved in the original. I know how important this song is to her and her people. I am going to go about this with the most integrity and care humanly possible,'” Antonoff tells Billboard.

He added, “To see that go [to] number one is just a further confirmation of what needs to be dismantled in your head, which is, ‘Don’t ever f***ing think about what some herb is telling you is the thing that’s going to work right now, because if someone’s telling you that, they’re already too late.'”

Jack also praised Taylor’s artistry, telling Billboard, “Nobody does it like her. And at the core of all of this, all of these things are only interesting because of the brilliance of the songs. I think it just it restores my faith in that, more than anything.”

Find out if Jack and Taylor win a Grammy at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on January 31 on CBS.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.