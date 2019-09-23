JA Jance Discusses the Latest in the Beaumont Mystery Series “Sins of the Fathers” [Podcast]

September 23, 2019

Super storyteller, and the very popular and prolific local author JA Jance is with us to reveal that a new Beaumont book (#26) is out on Monday. She has a number of local book events beginning Monday evening at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park. Check the website to find where they are happening, along with the details. This new book, Sins of the Fathers. is another gripping story that takes us on an intriguing ride, touching on my contemporary issues--grandparents raising their grandchildren, homelessness, drug addiction in the adults and babies; and DNA testing. These are all issues that Judith is passionate about and she is masterful in including them in the story.

www.jajance.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

