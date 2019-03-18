Ivar’s Celebrating Their Birthday With $1.14 Menu Items!

Tomorow…Let’s do lunch (and maybe even dinner too) at Ivar’s!

Tuesday, March 19, hungry seafood fans can catch a “reel” deal at Ivar’s Seafood Bars and full-service restaurants in celebration of what would have been the o-fish-al 114th birthday of Ivar Haglund, the restaurants’ iconic flounder. Throughout the day, fans who purchase one regularly priced entrée and wish Ivar “Happy Birthday,” will receive a second entrée of their choice – from a special birthday menu – for just $1.14.

Wanna win lunch at Ivar’s? TEXT the word “IVAR” to 37667 for your shot at a $25 gift card. Deadline to enter is 6pm 3/19. Good Luck!

I LOVE me some Ivar’s ESPECIALLY when showing some love on what would’ve been Ivar Hagglund’s 114th birthday today.

