Credit: Pixelbliss | BigStockPhoto.com

Ivar’s Celebrating Their Birthday With $1.14 Menu Items!

Tomorow…Let’s do lunch (and maybe even dinner too) at Ivar’s!

Tuesday, March 19, hungry seafood fans can catch a “reel” deal at Ivar’s Seafood Bars and full-service restaurants in celebration of what would have been the o-fish-al 114th birthday of Ivar Haglund, the restaurants’ iconic flounder. Throughout the day, fans who purchase one regularly priced entrée and wish Ivar “Happy Birthday,” will receive a second entrée of their choice – from a special birthday menu – for just $1.14.

Wanna win lunch at Ivar’s? TEXT the word “IVAR” to 37667 for your shot at a $25 gift card. Deadline to enter is 6pm 3/19.  Good Luck!

I LOVE me some Ivar’s ESPECIALLY when showing some love on what would’ve been Ivar Hagglund’s 114th birthday today.

 

Check out the deals HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.