It’s TRUFFLE Season in the Northwest [mushroom recipes]

Funny how such a small thing, can really have a power punch of flavor.  If Truffle Mushrooms are your thing, you are in luck!  It’s TRUFFLE Season.

Truffles are mushrooms that grow underground. They look like small potatoes, and often between the size of a marble and a golf ball. Truffles grow on the roots of Douglas firs, hazelnut trees, and oak trees in the Pacific Northwest.

And did you know that the NW has some of the most unique Truffles in the world?  KING5 did an awesome story on it, and hunting for Truffles (which really takes an educated hunter, and an awesome dog).  Check out the story (HERE).

Truffle Recipes (HERE)

