Beautiful young couple is talking and smiling while cooking in kitchen at home. Woman is drinking wine while her man is frying food

It’s too dang hot to do it…….

Q:  When it starts to heat-up & temperatures outside soar, people are twice as likely to do THIS at night. What is it?

A:  Order take out for dinner cause who wants to turn on an oven, stove or even a BBQ when it’s hot outside!?!?!?

About Ashley

Warm's morning show co-host Ashley was born and raised in the Seattle area, leaving only briefly to attend the University of Southern California. Upon her return to the PNW, she began her career in radio as a part-time promotions assistant at Sports Radio 950 KJR. She quickly moved into an on-air role as a traffic reporter and has continued to build an on-air presence as a contributor to the Ian Furness Show and Dave "Softy"Mahler show.
