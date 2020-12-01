It’s Time to Track Santa

Chandra W|BigStock

Norad’s page is live today!!!

NORAD Tracks Santa is an annual Christmas-themed program in which NORAD simulates

the tracking of the legendary character Santa Claus,

who, according to traditional festive legend and folklore,

is said to leave the North Pole to travel around the world on his mission

to deliver presents to children every year on Christmas Eve.

The program starts on December 1st, but the actual Santa-tracking simulation

starts on midnight of December 23. It is a community outreach function of the

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and has been held annually since 1955.

Although NORAD claims to use radar and other technologies to track Santa Claus,

the website simulates the tracking of Santa Claus and displays predetermined location information to users.

The program follows the tradition of the September 1897 editorial “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” in the New York Sun.

