It’s Time to Stop Kids from Vaping [Podcast]

September 16, 2019

Vaping has been in the new a lot lately. The rise in teen vaping has been driven mainly by flavored cartridge-based products such as Juul, which controls roughly three-quarters of the U.S. e-cigarettes market. More than 3.6 million U.S. kids use e-cigarettes, including 1 in 5 high school students; 97 percent of kids who use e-cigarettes use flavored varieties. Bloomberg Philanthropies just contributed $160 Million to a program to end the e-cigarette youth epidemic.

This weekend we have with us: a teen, Phillip Fuhrman, a high school Junior, who was introduced to vaping in 8th grade. It didn't take long to be addicted, but he is now not vaping or using tobacco, and he is actively involved in the work of banning the flavored vaping products. He testified in Congress last July. His mother is cofounder with Meredith Berkman, of Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes (PAVe). Vince Willmore is VP, Communications, of "Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids".

Get more info at https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/ and https://www.parentsagainstvaping.org/.

