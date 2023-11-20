It’s time: Mariah Carey’s holiday hit is now back on the charts

Disney

It’s time … for Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to make its annual trek up the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has re-entered the chart at #17, after experiencing a 29% increase in streams and a 333% increase in radio airplay, according to Billboard‘s chart data source, Luminate.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” wasn’t eligible to enter the Billboard Hot 100 when it first came out in 1994 because it wasn’t commercially available as a single. That rule eventually changed, and it began returning to the chart each year starting in 2012. It reached the top 10 for the first time in December 2017.

In 2019, the song made it all the way to #1 — the first holiday song to do so since 1958. It also became Mariah’s 19th #1 hit, giving her the title of the most #1 hits by any solo artist, and making her second only to The Beatles, who had 20 chart-toppers.

The song then repeated that feat in 2020, 2021 and 2022, often staying on top for multiple weeks. Over the years, it’s spent a total of 12 weeks at #1. Will it return to #1 again this year? Only Santa knows.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.