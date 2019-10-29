Credit: BigStockPhoto

It’s The Small Things

October 29, 2019

These firefighters definitely saved and won the day.

Utah firefighters responded to a car crash involving a small child who was uninjured, but very scared.

So they offered to let her paint their fingernails to calm her down.

Firemen  were checking on the crying and screaming girl while paramedics were evaluating the child’s mother.

After noticing the child was holding bottles of fingernail polish,

these two officers asked her if she would like to paint their nails, according to the North Davis Fire District.

“Within minutes, the child was calmly paining their nails and had forgotten about

the accident she had just experienced,” posted the North Davis Fire District.

The child was calmed, and they left the scene with shiny purple manicures.

