Warm 106.9 flips to Christmas...and not just the music on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)
It’s the MOST Wonderful Time of the Year!
This morning was the moment so many of you have been waiting for! The studio was decked out in Christmas decorations, Santa stopped by and the air had a feel of festive holiday cheer! After weeks of emails, texts, phone calls and Facebook messages, we FINALLY switched to Christmas music!
