Warm 106.9 flips to Christmas...and not just the music on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Neil A. Lim Sang)

It’s the MOST Wonderful Time of the Year!

This morning was the moment so many of you have been waiting for! The studio was decked out in Christmas decorations, Santa stopped by and the air had a feel of festive holiday cheer!  After weeks of emails, texts, phone calls and Facebook messages, we FINALLY switched to Christmas music!

Hear how Merry Switchmas went down!

 

And check out the photo gallery HERE!

 

Thank you to my Warm106.9 family for including me in this morning’s festivities officially flipping the switch to all Christmas music

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
