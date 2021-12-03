It’s the “Little Things”: ABBA officially releases their first Christmas single

Capitol Records/UMG

Next year will mark ABBA‘s 50th anniversary as a band. Just in time for that major milestone, the Swedish superstars have released their first, official Christmas song, “Little Things.”

The gentle tune centers on the joy parents feel waking up on Christmas morning and imagining what it’ll be like to watch their children open presents under the tree.

ABBA also delighted fans on Friday with the track’s official music video, which follows a group of school-age children putting on their own ABBA tribute concert using motion-capture technology and other innovations. The group says they wanted to honor the “next generation of geniuses” who will harness future technological advances to stage even greater shows.

“Little Things” is featured on ABBA’s new album, Voyage, which is their first in 40 years. The track is available to stream and purchase now. Proceeds from the single will benefit UNICEF’s Global Child Protection Fund.

The group released a joint statement Friday explaining why they wanted to turn the track into a charity single.

“We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That’s why we support UNICEF in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund,” Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad said. “We have done so for many years with our song ‘Chiquitita’ and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: ‘Little Things’ from our album Voyage.”

