It’s The End of the Year As We Know It

What did Anna accidentally post on Facebook that she didn’t want anyone to see?!

On the last LLON for the year (and don’t let the door hit you on the way out, 2020!),

join Coach Laurie, Anna D, and Claire as they talk about whether Facebook goes out

of the way to make simple things difficult. Also – when you come across

someone’s unpublished poetry, should you publish it?

Plus, have you even been frightened by the spiritual world,

like Ouija Boards or Casting Runes?

And Coach Laurie suggests something you may find much more powerful

than a New Year’s Resolution.