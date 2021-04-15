It’s over: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirm they’re breaking up

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last month, drama swirled around Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, as reports that they’d broken up spread worldwide. In response, the couple insisted they were still together but “working through some things.”

Well, apparently, that work didn’t work, because now the couple have confirmed that it’s officially over.

In a statement to People magazine, J-Lo and A-Rod say, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” the statement continues. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Following reports of the breakup, Alex flew to see Jennifer in the Dominican Republic, where she was filming her latest movie. A source told People at the time that the two were “doing everything they can to prioritize their relationship.”

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March of 2019 after two years of dating, but had to postpone their wedding twice due to the pandemic. They both often shared photos on social media of their blended family: J-Lo and her twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex and his daughters, Ella and Natasha, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

