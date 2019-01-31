Credit: mikeledray | BigStockPhoto.com

It’s Official~The New Tunnel Opens Monday 2/4

State transportation officials have confirmed, the new Seattle tunnel will open right in time for the morning commute on Monday, Feb. 4.

The opening of the tunnel will take a few hours to accomplish, but all the work should be done in time for the morning commute, Sowers added. He said a forecast of possible scattered snow showers Sunday night and Monday morning would not affect the tunnel opening.

So now it’s imperative for drivers to familiarize themselves with how the new tunnel will change the flow of traffic through downtown Seattle, officials say. The state Department of Transportation has published a series of videosshowing how to get in and out of the new SR-99 tunnel.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
