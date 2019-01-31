It’s Official~The New Tunnel Opens Monday 2/4

State transportation officials have confirmed, the new Seattle tunnel will open right in time for the morning commute on Monday, Feb. 4.

The opening of the tunnel will take a few hours to accomplish, but all the work should be done in time for the morning commute, Sowers added. He said a forecast of possible scattered snow showers Sunday night and Monday morning would not affect the tunnel opening.

So now it’s imperative for drivers to familiarize themselves with how the new tunnel will change the flow of traffic through downtown Seattle, officials say. The state Department of Transportation has published a series of videosshowing how to get in and out of the new SR-99 tunnel.

