It’s Official, Our State Is Great

A top national news site has ranked Washington as the best state in America.
The ranking, announced Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report, says the home of Amazon,
Microsoft, Starbucks and Boeing earned the No. 1 ranking based on several criteria, including health care,
education, economy and opportunity.
“This confirms what we in Washington have always known – that our state is great for businesses,
workers, and investments, coupled with natural beauty and innovative, creative people,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement.
Full Story:
