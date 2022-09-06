It’s official: Josh Groban heading back to Broadway in ‘Sweeney Todd’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

After a report suggesting as much, Josh Groban has now confirmed that he’s making his return to Broadway in a revival of the Tony-winning 1979 Stephen Sondheim/Hugh Wheeler musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

There’s an exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale going on right now for Josh’s fans, which will run through September 8 at 9:59 a.m. ET. Previews for the show begin on February 26 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Visit SweeneyToddBroadway.com for all the details.

This is Josh’s first Broadway role since his 2016 Tony-nominated debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He’ll play the demon barber himself, Sweeney Todd, who kills his enemies and then hands them off to pie-maker Mrs. Lovett, played by Annaleigh Ashford.

The show’s creative team includes some of the folks who brought you the Broadway hits Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Josh fans know that he loves Stephen Sondheim, and one of his favorite musicals by the late theater legend is Sweeney Todd — so much so that Josh named his late dog Sweeney. Among the songs featured in the Tony-winning musical is “Not While I’m Around,” which Josh recorded on his 2015 album Stages and also sang at a Sondheim 90th birthday tribute.

