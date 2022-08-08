It’s official: Elton John and Britney Spears team up for a “Tiny Dancer” reworking, “Hold Me Closer”

Interscope

Elton John scored his biggest hit in years by teaming up with Dua Lipa for “Cold Heart,” a reworking of four of his old songs. Now it appears the rumors are true: he’s done something similar with Britney Spears.

Page Six recently reported that Britney and Elton had teamed up for a remix of Elton’s 1972 hit “Tiny Dancer” and that the collaboration was Elton’s idea. The track is called “Hold Me Closer,” which is the first line of the chorus of “Tiny Dancer.”

Similarly, “Cold Heart” took its title from a line in “Sacrifice,” one of the four Elton hits that were mashed up by the Australian dance trio PNAU to create the Dua hit.

Britney’s pal Paris Hilton recently said she’d heard the track and pronounced it “insane.”

The track is now available to presave.

“Hold Me Closer” will be Britney’s first official single since 2016’s “Slumber Party,” the video for which starred her future husband, Sam Asghari. In 2020, she released three bonus tracks that she’d originally recorded for her 2016 album, Glory, but they weren’t official singles.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.