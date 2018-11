We have been leading the countdown to Christmas Music with some interesting variations of Christmas classics. Every morning, we ask our listeners to sing along and finish the Christmas song and all we ask is that they… uhhhhh… make a valiant effort. They may not sing on key, they may not know all the words, but something’s definitely happening. We just aren’t exactly sure what to call it!

Get into the Christmas spirit with this classic! (earplugs, not provided!)