It’s no yolk: Texas attorney charged with egging judge’s car over COVID-19 stay-at-home orders

June 12, 2020

RapidEye/iStock(CONROE, Texas) — An attorney and district judge candidate in Conroe, Texas has been charged with criminal mischief for egging a judge’s car over COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

The Conroe Police Department charged Eric Yollick, who’s running for district judge in Monroe County, with throwing an egg at current Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough’s car back in March.

Yollick writes the stunt off as “a small private protest between two friends over the terrible decision of my friend to ‘lay an egg’ on the constitutional rights of Montgomery County families, individuals and businesses.”

The criminal mischief charge is a class C misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of $500 and stated mandated court costs of $81 in the event of conviction,”, City Prosecutor Mike Garner told the newspaper.

The trial is set for October.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only